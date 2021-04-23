Golden Iris: Tom Reavis

Tom Reavis was born in Paris, Tennessee, on April 15, 1958 to Loyd and Dorothy Reavis and is a lifelong resident of Dresden. He has been married for 36 years to the former Jennifer Roberts of the Latham Community. They have two children, Allison Reavis Baggett (Chris) from Jackson and Zachary Reavis from Memphis. Allison is in graduate school at The University of Memphis and Zachary graduated recently with his MBA from The University of Memphis and now works for Amada America. They have one grandchild, Hanner Gray from Jackson.

Tom was educated in the Weakley County School System attending the Dresden City Schools and graduating in 1976 from Dresden High School. He graduated from UT Martin in 1981 with a BS degree in Business Administration and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity while there.

Since graduating from college, Tom has worked at the family business E. T. Reavis and Son, becoming Managing Partner in 1988. He is the 4th generation to operate the business along with his sisters Martha Killebrew and Carol Moore. In 2000, he put the business online on the World Wide Web; and the website www.etreavis.com has since become a full-service online shopping catalog, shipping orders daily to all parts of the USA. E. T. Reavis and Son now occupies two buildings in downtown Dresden on the east side of the Court Square.

Tom is a member of the Dresden Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Member and Past President of the Dresden Rotary Club, Weakley County Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Business, and is an Eagle Scout. Tom is currently President of the Sunset Cemetery Assn. and President of The David Johnson Chorus choral group.”

Tom Reavis is one the 41st annual Tennessee Iris Festival “Golden Iris” recipients.