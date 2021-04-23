Engagement of Reed Wright and Kaitlyn Simmons

Phillip Reed Wright and Kaitlyn Paige Simmons of Greenfield, are announcing their engagement and forthcoming marriage. The bride-elect is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kelly [Marla] Meade of Greenfield and Mr. and Mrs. Kelly [Robin] Simmons of Milan. The prospective groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Brent [Sherrie] Wright of Greenfield.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scotty [Peggy] Courtright of Martin; Mr. and Mrs. Joe [Myra] Simmons of Milan and the late Sheryl Simmons of Greenfield.

She is a 2012 graduate of Greenfield High School and a 2018 graduate of The University of Tennessee at Martin where she obtained a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies. Kaitlyn graduated in 2020 from Jackson State Community College with an Associate Degree of Applied Science. She is currently employed as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant/Licensed with Abilis Health in Martin.

The groom-to-be is the grandson of the Mrs. Delores Wright and the late Phillip Ray Wright of Greenfield; and Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy [Dian] Sellers of Dresden. He is the great grandson of Mrs. Gwen Armour of Greenfield.

Reed graduated from Greenfield High School in 2012 and attended Tennessee College of Applied Technology in McKenzie where he studied Heating-Ventilation-Air Conditioning/Refrigeration. He is currently employed as an HVAC Tech with CAM Electric in Union City.

The couple will exchange vows Saturday, May 1, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Greenfield, TN. Music will begin at 4:30 p.m. with ceremony at 5 o’clock. A reception will follow immediately after the ceremony at Crenshaw Farm Event Barn in Trenton, TN. Only out of town invitations were sent. All friends and family are welcome to attend. If you plan to attend, please RSVP to the couple’s website at theknot.com/reedandkait by April 15.

Upon return from their honeymoon the couple will make their home in Greenfield, TN.