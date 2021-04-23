Check Us Out at the Dr. Nathan Porter Library

BY KATHY WATSON

Library Director

GREENFIELD (March 31) – This month’s Greenfield ‘Book Jackets’ will be held on Wednesday, April 14 at 10 a.m. at the City Hall Board Room. Members will be discussing “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell. We welcome new members, for more info contact the library.

As a reminder; due to COVID-19 all of our library programs are on hold except for our Book Club which meets in a different building. As soon as the numbers start to fall and stay down we will be increasing library services. We are still offering wireless printing, faxing and copying and ILL (Interlibrary Loan) services to our patrons. Don’t forget about using R.E.A.D.S. Overdrive (Libby App) for thousands of books and check out all the current magazines they offer online.

You are required to wear a mask to enter the library. We ask that you use our hand sanitizer so you will be allowed to pick your own materials for check out. Adults must accompany children that enter the building. We currently are not allowing any computer usage. We continue not to allow social gathering or public restroom usage at this time. We are sanitizing our books and shelves with a UV wand and using sanitizers on the computers and counters trying to keep it safe in the library. We have IRS tax forms and instruction booklets available to the public

We still offer curbside service for those who do not wish to enter the library. Just call the library let us know what you want or you can browse by using our online card catalog.

Dr. Nathan Porter Library will be lending Chromebooks to cardholders ages 18 years old and up who have accounts in good standing (no fines overdue items and no history of a delinquency). Since access to a Chromebook benefits the whole household, ALL members of a household must have accounts in good standing (no fines or overdue items and no history of a delinquency) to be eligible to check-out a Chromebook. Borrowers must provide a government or state issued photo identification at check out. Please contact the library for more information.

Check out our card catalog at bit.ly/dnplib

Stop by and pick up a monthly newsletter for more information and a list of our new materials.