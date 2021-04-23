Beulah Land Cowboy Church News

MARTIN (April 18) – The church is having services at the church. Services are still online for the Sunday morning and evening worship services and Wednesday night Bible study on Roger-Cindy McPeak’s Facebook page.

Representatives ask community members to please join them in continued prayers for the nation. Bro. Robert Baker led the song service. Samantha celebrated her birthday this week, and also led the congregation in a song. Bro. Roger and his mother, Josie McPeak, sang “He Touched Me” and Robert Baker sang “One Pair of Hands.” Bro. Roger’s message, “God Is My Anchor,” was taken from 2 Timothy chapter 3, Numbers 23 and Deuteronomy 6. God’s word can be one’s anchor. People have hope through His promises found in His word.

It was a blessing to have so many visitors Sunday evening. Gary Rogers led the music service. Robert and Julie Baker, Bro. Roger, Sandra Smith and Cindy McPeak provided the special music. Bro. Robert brought the message, titled, “One Master.” Scriptures were from Matthew chapter 6. People cannot serve God and the things of this world at the same time.

Revival at the church will begin May 19-22. Donald Doster is the evangelist. Friday night is Youth night. The Ladies’ Retreat will be held June 25-26.