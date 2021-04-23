Bethel University’s Plans for Fall Semester 2021

McKENZIE (April 15) – Bethel University is planning to return to near-normal operations for the fall 2021 semester.

Plans being developed on the McKenzie campus for the College of Arts & Sciences this fall include a return to in-classroom instruction as the default mode of instruction and a more robust campus life experience, including events and activities.

Bethel’s College of Health Sciences and College of Professional Studies have both run the past two semesters with some alterations and plan to continue near-normal operations for fall 2021.

“Our priority from the beginning of this pandemic has been to provide a safe place to live, work and study for our students, faculty and staff, and this goal will not change as we make plans for the fall,” said Dr. Walter Butler, Bethel University president.

Campus leaders will continue to monitor COVID-19 based on guidance from local, state and federal public health officials. The University will implement recommended protocols as needed to ensure the health and safety of the campus community.

“Although the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still with us and will linger into the future, we are hopeful and excited to plan for a near-normal operation this fall,” said Butler.

Bethel’s spring semester concludes over the next few weeks with a combined fall 2020 and spring 2021 in-person graduation on May 8, 10 a.m. at Wildcat Stadium. Safety guidelines will be in place.

Admissions counselors are hosting in-person campus tours Monday through Friday at

10 a.m. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact the admissions team at 731-352-4000 or admissions@bethelu.edu. Classes for the fall 2021 semester start August 16, and applications are still being accepted. Learn more at bethelu.edu.