Area Graduates Receive $500 WoodmenLife Scholarships

OMAHA, NEBRASKA (April 6) – Several local Weakley County high school graduates were recently awarded WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarships®. The students, who are all WoodmenLife members, submitted applications highlighting their high school grades, activities and volunteerism, as well as an essay on patriotism.

Five Weakley County high school graduates out of 38 statewide, were the recipients of this year’s $500 WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship.

The winners are: Julie Mathis, Olivia Woodruff and Savannah Carr, all of Dresden; Mary Beth Buchanan of Sharon; and Jacob Floyd of Greenfield.

“These youth embody all that WoodmenLife stands for,” said WoodmenLife President & CEO, Patrick L. Dees. “We are honored to provide these scholarships to help our deserving young members further their education and realize their dreams.”

The WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship program is just one of the wide range of valuable extras the organization offers its members. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife life insurance or retirement product.

Since the organization started the scholarship program in 2017, it has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to nearly 4,000 students who are pursuing their education at trade schools, colleges or universities. This year, WoodmenLife will award 497 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000.

WoodmenLife, which was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit organization, gives back to its members across the country, who join together in a shared commitment to family, community and country.