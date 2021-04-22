James William Huffstatler, Sr. 1944 – 2021

James William Huffstatler, 76, of Paris, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Henry County Medical Center. Visitation was held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bowlin Funeral Home. Funeral services were private.

Mr. Huffstatler was born June 16, 1944 in Wynne, Arkansas, to the late Huey and Wilma Harbison Huffstatler. He is survived by one son, James William Huffstatler, Jr. (Cindy Reynolds); daughters, Laura (Dale) Roach, and Tammy (Bruce Mims) Reynolds; sister, Pam Johns; stepson, Ray Elliott; stepdaughters, Stacie Hanley, and Tina Beasley; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and companion, Mary Spencer.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Carol Cox Huffstatler, and Edna Gallimore Huffstatler.

Paid Obituary: Family