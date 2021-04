David Lee Jarrett, 51, died Saturday, April 10, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born in Paris, on November 3, 1969, to Earl Jarrett and the late Shirley Waller Bell. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Memorial services were April 15 at McKenzie First United Methodist Church, with interment with full military honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

