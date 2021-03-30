David McAlpin Retires from Weakley County Library Board

DRESDEN — Candy McAdams, director of the Ned R. McWherter Weakley County Library, recently presented David McAlpin with a plaque in recognition of six years of service as a member of the Weakley County Library Board upon his retirement.

“We are a year late in recognizing David McAlpin’s retirement from our board due to COVID,” McAdams said.

She noted he served as a Dresden trustee on the Library Board from July 1, 2014, until June 30, 2020.

“McAlpin provided knowledgeable input and guidance as a speaker for the community and its citizens,” McAdams said.

“Public library trustees are entrusted with many responsibilities regarding governing the library. Finances, advocacy, policy-making, personnel issues, and ethics are just a snapshot of what local library board members discuss and decide for the betterment of the library.”

McAdams expressed her appreciation to McAlpin for his years of service.