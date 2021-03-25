Lt. Dean Brooks Retires from MPD

MARTIN (March 16) – The Martin Police Department recently celebrated the retirement of Lieutenant Dean Brooks. Lt. Brooks served the City of Martin for 26 years.

He started his career at the Martin Police Department in 1994 as a Patrol Officer.

Brooks was promoted to the rank of Patrol Lieutenant and worked in that capacity until his recent retirement.

He was a graduate of the 239th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

“Dean had become a fixture in the Martin Community for years and he will be greatly missed,” MPD Chief Don teal noted in a press release.