‘Live From the Tent’ Music Events at UT Martin

MARTIN (March 9) – The University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Music is hosting new events for the “Live From the Tent” series, which features live performances near the Pacer Pond parking lot on the main campus. The concerts will be aired over WUTM 90.3 FM “The Hawk,” so audiences can enjoy live music from inside their vehicle.

The dates and times for the “Live From the Tent” performances are as follows:

April 10: Northwest TN Arts Festival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

April 13: Spring Choral Concert, 6 p.m., part of UTM Voice Week

April 15: Wind Ensemble and Concert Band, 6 p.m.

April 20: Big Band Concert, 6 p.m.

The scheduled dates for these events are subject to change depending on weather conditions and the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the full “Live From the Tent” schedule, visit www.utm.edu/musicevents.

Additional information is also available by contacting the UT Martin Department of Music at 731-881-7402.