Beulah Baptist Church Welcomes Associate Pastor

DRESDEN (March 15) – Bro. Dennis Doster, pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, located on Highway 22 in Dresden, announced the calling of Bro. Fred Morris as Associate Pastor of the church. Bro. Morris and his wife, Jean, served at Grace Baptist Church in McKenzie for 34 years. During those years, they began Wall of Grace Ministries, which provides financial assistance to needy, elder preachers and widows. The ministry presently operates under the auspices of Grace Baptist Church in Camden and maintains an office in McKenzie.

“Bro. Morris is a lifelong friend, whose vast experiences of preaching and helping others through the ministry of Wall of Grace, will be a great asset to our church in expanding our missions and outreach efforts,” Pastor Doster noted.