Weakley Schools Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration Set for March 18

WEAKLEY COUNTY (March 8) – Language, early literacy, math, science, social studies, and the arts – along with guidance on physical, social and emotional development – await preschoolers and kindergarteners in Weakley County. The first step to such learning opportunities is scheduled for March 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration gets underway.

Dresden Elementary, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin Primary and Sharon serve as the sites for the program focused on the needs of 4- and 5-year-olds. Each location will host registration as well. Students should be registered at the school they will attend in the fall. COVID-19 precautions are in place with masks and temperature checks required.

“We are excited to welcome our youngest learners to our schools in the fall, and registration helps us to be fully prepared for them,” said Terri Stephenson, Supervisor of Instruction for Weakley County Schools. “Having the correct number of teachers and materials, the appropriate space, and the chance to schedule the readiness screening so we can meet the individualized needs of students all make for a successful start to a new year,” she added.

Stephenson said, if possible, parents are asked to bring an extra copy of needed documents or e-mail copies prior to registration day. Documents needed are birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of residence, Tennessee Immunization Record and School Physical form. If parents cannot make copies or email scanned forms, schools are prepared to make copies on site.

The required physical exam can be from a family physician or obtained at the Weakley County Health Department. Appointments at the health department are required. Call 731-364-2258 or 364-2210.

After students are registered, they will be given an appointment for a later screening date. During these appointments, social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed including use of masks.

“Weakley County Schools has a growing reputation for producing young readers and the love for learning that will help boys and girls achieve academic success can be instilled the day that preschooler walks through our doors,” Stephenson noted. “We look forward to meeting each child where they are and helping navigate their journey.”