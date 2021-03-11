Matthew Lynn Barnes 1987 – 2021

Matthew Lyn Barnes, 33, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family after a courageous year battle of brain and spine cancer. He was born on May 30, 1987 in Murray, Kentucky. Matthew attended Mayfield Kentucky High School and graduated in 2005 from Bastrop, Texas high school. He was a 2009 graduate of Murray State University. He was owner of Bluegrass Computer Systems of Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Matthew wanted, from day one, to impact anyone else who suffers from this horrible disease and to raise awareness from his struggle. He was brave, selfless, loving, caring, and concerned about others above himself always. Matthew burned his brilliant light fast and hard. He lived his dream everyday growing his own companies, supporting his family, and his employees. In his short time, he impacted the world and so many people. Matthew leaves a gap in his absence, but he contributed more than anyone could imagine.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Kayla (Jackson) Barnes; his mother, Connie (Barnes) Maynord and stepfather, Chris, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; his father, Gary Barnes and stepmother, Sandy of Hernando, Mississippi; his brother, Dominic (Verderese) Barnes and spouse, Corey Young of Chicago; and his grandmother, Mary McClain Griffith of Palmersville.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Jack Griffith of Palmersville, Gene Owens of Murray and Roscoe and Ima Lou Barnes of Farmington, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, Matthew would like donations made in his name to Alive Hospice Facility in Nashville. These donations will help progress forward the ultimate goal Matthew always had of “Caring for Others.”

A private life celebration will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Online condolences may be left at Hendersonville Memory Gardens, Hendersonville.

Paid Obituary: Family