Martin Police Seeks Information in Weekend Shooting

MARTIN (March 6) — The Martin Police Department is investigating a “shots-fired” incident that occurred over the weekend near the campus of the University of Tennessee at Martin, involving vandalism to a vehicle with a firearm.

According to a Martin Police report, at approximately 6:43 p.m., Saturday, March 6, Investigating Officer Aaron Carter was dispatched to the 400 block of Oxford Street in reference to a report of gunshots being fired in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a white, Toyota Avalon with bulletholes in the driver and passenger side rear windows.

A witness stated he saw a subject wearing a white shirt running from the area following the gunshots. However, the officers were unable to locate anyone matching the description at the time of the report.

Police checked the area for shell casings and damage to adjacent buildings, but nothing was found.

Officers were unable to make contact with the victim at the time of the report.

Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $500.

The UT Martin Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.