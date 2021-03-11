Martin Police Investigating Auto Theft

MARTIN (March 4) — The Martin Police Department is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a local car lot.

According to Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua, a black 2016 Dodge Hellcat was stolen from Martin Motor Company on Highway 45 South around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.

Adam Adkins, who owns the car dealership, told police the surveillance footage shows a subject getting out of a white four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, on McClain Road, and then walking to the south side of the business where the vehicle was located.

Officer Thomas Erwin says the stolen vehicle, valued at $46,853, was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at 587-5355.