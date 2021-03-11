Firearms Recovered in Multi-County Investigation

SIDONIA (March 3) – On February 27, multiple firearms were taken during a burglary in the Sidonia area. On Wednesday, March 3, Captain Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office received information that a gun, reportedly stolen in the robbery, was located in Obion County.

Obion County Sheriff’s investigators discovered an AR-15 that had been stolen. This led to Plunk and investigators Angie Taylor and Landon Kelly of Obion County, recovering several firearms. Some were found in Trenton and Union City. TBI Special Agents Jeff Jackson and Ben Yates, along with 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force Agent Andrew Kelly and Special Agent Chad Jackson with the 28th District Violent Crimes Task Force, aided in recovering not only the firearms, but other items reported stolen in the February 27 burglary.

Hunter Wherry, 25, and Brandon Reinemann, 32, both of Union City, were arrested during this recovery. There are still arrest warrants out for Jessica McCord of Union City.

“We would like to remind our residents to be aware of strange vehicles in the communities and to remember to record your serial numbers of all property that you can and keep those in a safe place. Taking photos of your property is great as well. We just ask that people be vigilant in their communities to something out of place. I do not recommend that anyone approach someone that may be out of place. Call the sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement agency and let them respond. It’s better to be a good witness than a victim of something worse,” Plunk said.