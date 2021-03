Corinne Blake Grugett, 94, died Thursday, March 4. Corinne was born March 30, 1926.

She leaves behind three children, Michael Grugett, Blake Grugett and Gregory Grugett.

A remembrance and celebration of life is planned for Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. in East Side Cemetery in Martin.

