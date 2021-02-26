Polar Plunge Postponed to March 6

UNION CITY (February 19) – The 10th Annual Polar Plunge is an event hosted by Special Olympics Upper West Tennessee. This year’s scheduled event was postponed recently due to two winter weather systems that hit the region in the last couple of weeks.

Those who were ready to dive into the pool at Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City to raise money for local Special Olympics athletes will have their chance Saturday, March 6. Road conditions played a factor in postponing the fundraiser. This event is an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics of Upper West Tennessee. Funds raised from the Polar Plunge will benefit more than 300 athletes in Special Olympics activities in Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry and Carroll counties.

Participants can register for the in-person event at Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City; better yet, they can join a group of friends to form a plunge team. Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of $50 to receive the official 2021 Polar Plunge T-shirt and bragging rights for being the “coolest” person in Northwest Tennessee. The more money raised means more prizes and incentives. Those wanting to take the plunge can go to polarplungetn.com, click Union City, to register for the in-person or the at-home plunge options. Social-distancing measures will be in place as participants and friends are asked to wear a mask and remain at least six feet apart when at the plunge site.

Aloha Pools and Spas will be giving away two huge prizes. One prize is an 18-foot above-ground pool (must be 18 years old and a homeowner) and a Tristar plug-and-play hot tub with startup chemicals and step. Each prize is valued at $3,599. In order to be eligible for these two prizes, the participant must plunge at Aloha Pools and Spas on March 6, be 18 years of age or older and be a homeowner. There will be drawings for other prizes, such as gift cards for local restaurants.

In addition to the Polar Plunge event, Special Olympics is excited to announce a new at-home virtual plunge this year. The at-home challenge can consist of popping a balloon of icy cold water on your head, cold water gun fights, water balloon fights, using a kiddie pool, or even a slip and slide. The possibilities are endless. At-home plungers are encouraged to take videos of their activities and share them on social media with the hashtags #bebold #becold.

Can’t make it to the plunge? You can still donate at polarplungetn.com. Click Union City and then donate.

The mission of Special Olympics of Upper West Tennessee is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The experience gives participants continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. Full participation is granted to every athlete regardless of his or her economic circumstances. The ultimate goal of Special Olympics is to help persons with intellectual disabilities participate as productive and respected members of society at large by offering them a fair opportunity to develop and demonstrate their skills and talents through sports training and competition.