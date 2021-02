Norman Gene Dotson, 76, of Gleason died February 19. A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday February 25, at 2 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason. Burial will follow. He was born March 5, 1944, to Ishmael and Mabel Dotson.

Mr. Dotson is survived by his wife, Linda Dotson of Gleason.

(Williams Funeral Home)