McCloud Named UTM Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

BY SARAH KNAPP

UT Martin University Relations

MARTIN (February 22) – University of Tennessee at Martin Chancellor Keith Carver appointed Dr. Mark McCloud as the chief diversity and inclusion officer. McCloud has served as the interim chief diversity and inclusion officer since August 2020.

The chief diversity and inclusion officer position was recommended by the UT Martin Strategic Plan Inclusion Task Force to provide strategic leadership in creating a welcoming and inclusive university.

Since his interim appointment in August, McCloud helped implement the Skyhawk Creed, which is a part of the development of the UT Martin university-wide diversity plan. McCloud also helped establish the Skyhawk RISE, or Retention, Inclusion, Success and Equity Program, to help serve underrepresented student populations.

“I am humbled by the appointment and grateful for the opportunity to be a thought leader in the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging at UTM,” said McCloud. “Working collaboratively with open minds, access, oversight and accountability as an institution we can live up to our mission and creed,” he added.

McCloud has also been responsible for providing oversight to the Chancellor’s Cabinet concerning campus issues related to diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging, as well as partnering with the university community to implement programs to foster diversity and increase minority retention rates.

Because of his commitment to the pursuit of diversity and inclusion at UT Martin, the Southern Association of Colleges and Employers recently awarded McCloud with the 2020 Mosaic Award. The award annually recognizes individuals who demonstrate dedication to the spirit of diversity and inclusion through active participation in promoting diversity and inclusion initiatives within the last 12 months; positive communication and education that promotes mutual respect, acceptance, cooperation or tolerance among people of different backgrounds; and demonstration of a positive influence on constituencies.

McCloud earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in economics from UT Martin and holds both a Master of Arts degree in higher education with an emphasis in student personnel services, as well as a doctorate in higher education from the University of Mississippi. McCloud previously served as the director of Career Planning and Development, a position that he has held since 2016.

