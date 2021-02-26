Kenneth Stafford 1928 – 2021

Kenneth E. Stafford, 92, of Greenfield, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Private funeral services for Mr. Stafford were conducted on Saturday, February 20 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield, with burial at Highland Cemetery in Greenfield.

Mr. Stafford was born on October 9, 1928, the son of the late R. J. and Imogene Dunning Stafford in Weakley County, Tennessee. He was a member of First Baptist Church for 70 years. He was employed for over 40 years with the United States Postal Service, with more than 20 years serving as Postmaster and co-owner of City Dry Cleaners with his wife for over 30 years. Upon retirement, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking and his family.

Mr. Stafford is survived by two daughters: Amy (Jackie) Vaughan of Greenfield, Norma (Mike) Menz of Collierville; one son: Phil (Kelly) Stafford of Jackson; five grandchildren: Jason (Amy) Vaughan of Medina, Adam (Crystal) Vaughan of Darden, Julie (Kyle) Dortch of Springfield, Haley (Daniel) Roberts of Collierville, and Madison Stafford of Jackson; three great-grandsons: Landon and Brycen Vaughan of Darden, Elliott Vaughan of Medina; three great-granddaughters: Abigail Vaughan of Medina, Adalyn Vaughan of Darden and Julia Roberts of Collierville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Stafford and four brothers: Randall, Joe, Edson and Robert Stafford.

Donations may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Greenfield Memorial Fund, Pedal for Alzheimer’s, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

