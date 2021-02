James E. Wiseman, 88, of Sharon died February 18. Memorial services were held February 20 at Victory Baptist Church in Sharon. A private graveside service was held Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery. He was born June 10, 1931, to Landis W. Wiseman and Mary Watson.

Mr. Wiseman was a retired Navy and Air Force veteran. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Mansfield Betts of Sharon.

(Williams Funeral Home)