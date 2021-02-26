J. Brian Crow 1943 – 2021

James Brian Crow, age 77, passed away at his home in Trussville, Alabama, on February 15, 2021. Graveside services were Sunday, February 21 at 2 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Preacher Jerry Manasco officiating.

Brian Crow was born on June 6, 1943, in Boaz, Alabama, as the first child of James Ollie Crow and Mildred Lucille Mitchell. When he was 25, he married Linda Marie Bowman, daughter of Howard Berry Bowman and Margaret Beatrice Blevins, on August 5, 1968, in Artesia, New Mexico.

Brian was a minister in the Church of Christ for 40 years beginning his service to Christ in 1968. His calling took him to New Mexico, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama before retiring in 2008.

Mr. Crow leaves behind his wife, Linda B. Crow; his son, Jeremiah Brian Crow and daughter-in-law, Susan Benson Crow; and granddaughter, Amelia Grace Crow.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research hospital.

(Paid Obituary – Marshall Memorial Funeral Home)