Evelyn Lou Bruce 1933 – 2021

Mrs. Evelyn Lou (Cobb) Bruce, 87, of Palmersville, Tennessee, passed away at 6:48 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the Weakley County Nursing Home in Dresden. Evelyn was a member of Old Bethel Baptist Church and was a sewing machine operator at Martin Manufacturing.

Survivors include her two daughters – Carol Denise (Bill) Dunivant of Kenton, Tennessee, and Carla Diane (Kevin) Smith of Martin, Tennessee; three grandchildren – Amanda (Stewart) Broussard, Alaina (Justin) Smiley and Kyle (Iyesha) Huffstatler; and four great-grandchildren – Dylan Hutson, Landry Broussard, Malakai Huffstatler and Elijah Huffstatler.

She was preceded in death by her husband – Wayne Bruce; parents – Fonzo and Ethel (Morris) Cobb and a sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Morton Moore.

Funeral services for Evelyn were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky. Rev. Joe Williamson officiated with burial following in the Old Bethel Cemetery. Friends were invited to call after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky.

