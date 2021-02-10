Driver Arrested after Vehicle Strikes Power Pole, Causes Power Outage

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

MARTIN (February 8) — An automobile accident in Martin on Monday, February 9, resulted in a two-hour power outage. Additionally, the driver was arrested on prior charges.

According to a Martin Police report, at approximately 8:37 p.m., Ptl. Brandyn Brown responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving possible injuries in front of Subway restaurant, located on University Street in Martin at the intersection of Regina Street.

David L. Smith, 44, of Troy, was driving a Blue 2005 Ford Freestar utility van east on University Street, when he says he heard a pop underneath the vehicle. The van pulled to the right side of the roadway, causing the Ford to strike a light pole adjacent to Subway restaurant. Faulty steering is suspected to have caused the crash.

Fortunately, the driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The impact knocked out electricity at the intersection, down to Rural King and a portion of Skyhawk Parkway. This included traffic lights in the area. It took Weakley County Municipal Electric System personnel over two hours to restore power.

The vehicle, owned by Jeanette G. Sheppard, experienced disabling damaged to the front end. It was totaled and towed from the scene.

Responding emergency agencies, including Martin Fire/Rescue Department, Martin Police Department, and WCMES, cleared the scene by 10:43 p.m.

Upon investigation, it was found that Smith’s license was revoked for DUI and Failure to Satisfy Fines on December 24, 2014, from Obion County General Sessions Court. Also, the officer discovered the driver did not have valid insurance at the time of the crash.

Smith was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Martin Police Department for booking procedures.

The defendant is charged with Driving on a Revoked License, and Violation of the Financial Responsibility Law (no insurance).