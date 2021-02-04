World War II Veteran Laid to Rest in Dresden

BY SABRINA BATES

DRESDEN (January 29) – Despite cold weather Friday afternoon, members of the American Legion Riders Post #55 of Martin and West Tennessee Patriot Guard gathered to pay final respects to a World War II veteran as they provided a funeral escort from Murphy Funeral Home in Martin to his resting place in Sunset Cemetery of Dresden.

Dewey Davis, 98, of Dresden died Tuesday, January 19 at Jackson-Madison County Hospital. Davis was a United States Army veteran. He served in World War II. His military service includes assistance in capturing enemies, destroying enemy positions and scouting as part of a rifle squad in Europe. During the war, Davis toured the five countries of England, France, Germany, Belgium and Czechoslovakia.

In 1949, Davis married Mary Louise of Crutchfield, Kentucky. The couple moved to Weakley County in 1964. Davis owned and operated Davis Auto Sales and Salvage on Old Latham Road for many years. He was also retired from Cadillac Motors.

Davis is survived by his son, Jerry Davis, of Martin.