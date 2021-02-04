UT Martin Plans In-Person, Virtual SOAR

BY SARAH KNAPP

UT Martin University Relations

MARTIN (February 1) – The University of Tennessee at Martin will hold 2021 Summer Orientation and Registration (SOAR) and Transfer Orientation sessions both virtually and in person.

Registration for SOAR opened Monday, February 1, and is required for all incoming freshmen. Students can register for SOAR through the MyUTMPortal.

In-person orientation dates will be hosted in the Boling University Center and the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center, while online sessions will be held over Zoom and other online platforms. The events are subject to change according to university policy and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 restrictions to best protect participants.

In-person orientation dates are as follows:

Monday, May 24 – SOAR

Wednesday, May 26 – SOAR

Thursday, June 10 – Transfer Orientation

Friday, June 11 – SOAR

Wednesday, July 14 – Transfer Orientation

Monday, June 21 – SOAR

Friday, July 9 – SOAR

Monday, July 26 – SOAR

Online orientation dates are as follows:

Friday, April 23 – Transfer Orientation

Wednesday, June 23 – SOAR

Friday, August 6 – Transfer Orientation, SOAR

For more information, contact Destin Tucker, director of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, at dtucke13@utm.edu, or admissions at admitme@utm.edu.