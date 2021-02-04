UT Martin Plans In-Person, Virtual SOAR
BY SARAH KNAPP
UT Martin University Relations
MARTIN (February 1) – The University of Tennessee at Martin will hold 2021 Summer Orientation and Registration (SOAR) and Transfer Orientation sessions both virtually and in person.
Registration for SOAR opened Monday, February 1, and is required for all incoming freshmen. Students can register for SOAR through the MyUTMPortal.
In-person orientation dates will be hosted in the Boling University Center and the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center, while online sessions will be held over Zoom and other online platforms. The events are subject to change according to university policy and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 restrictions to best protect participants.
In-person orientation dates are as follows:
- Monday, May 24 – SOAR
- Wednesday, May 26 – SOAR
- Thursday, June 10 – Transfer Orientation
- Friday, June 11 – SOAR
- Wednesday, July 14 – Transfer Orientation
- Monday, June 21 – SOAR
- Friday, July 9 – SOAR
- Monday, July 26 – SOAR
Online orientation dates are as follows:
- Friday, April 23 – Transfer Orientation
- Wednesday, June 23 – SOAR
- Friday, August 6 – Transfer Orientation, SOAR
For more information, contact Destin Tucker, director of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, at dtucke13@utm.edu, or admissions at admitme@utm.edu.