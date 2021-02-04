New Event to Highlight Art in the Community

MARTIN – The Northwest Tennessee Arts Festival is a new outdoor event hosted by the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Music, Weakley County Schools and Weakley Arts Can to promote K-12 and university performing and visual artists. The event is open to the public and will feature live music, theatre and dance performances, food and a display of the annual Weakley County Art Show.

It will be held on April 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Pacer Pond at UT Martin in a large music tent. The event is free to the public.

Anyone who is interested in submitting artwork to the Festival can apply until March 27 at weakleyartscan.org.

Students in Weakley County Schools interested in submitting visual art for the Weakley County Art Show must submit artwork directly to their individual schools instead of completing an online form.