Local Students Earn Scholarships to Attend UT Martin

MARTIN (January 27) – Several Weakley County students have been awarded scholarships to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to Dr. James Mantooth, executive director, Office of Enrollment Services and Student Engagement.

Aleea Davis, of Dresden, daughter of Barbara Davis, will be a freshman. She received the Deans Scholarship.

Belle Fowler, of Gleason, daughter of Steve and Karen Fowler, will be a freshman. She received the Achieve Scholarship.

Kayle Hensley, of Martin, daughter of Robert and Cheryl Hensley, will be a freshman. She received the Excellence Scholarship.

James McGregor, of Martin, son of Casey and Misty McGregor, will be a freshman. He received the Deans Scholarship.

Maddox Melton, of Dresden, daughter of Mark and Alisha Melton, will be a freshman. She received the Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Jamie Murphy, of Sharon, daughter of Paula and Jimmy Brewer, will be a freshman. She received the Deans Scholarship.

Taylor Oliver, of Greenfield, daughter of Casey and Valorie Oliver, will be a freshman. She received the Excellence Scholarship.

Emily Palafox, of Martin, daughter of Jackie Palafox, will be a freshman. She received the Deans Scholarship.

MaKaylan Williams, of Martin, daughter of Greg and Baronica Williams, will be a freshman. She received the Excellence Scholarship.

Additional information on scholarships and other types of financial assistance is available by contacting the UT Martin Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships, 205 Hall-Moody Administration Building, Martin, TN, 38238, or by calling 731-881-7040.