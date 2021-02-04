Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge Benefits Special Olympics

UNION CITY (February 13) – The 10th Annual Polar Plunge is an event is hosted by Special Olympics Upper West Tennessee. Tagged as “Freezin’ for a Reason” in years’ past, this year’s event will take place on Saturday, February 13 at Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City. This event is an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics of Upper West Tennessee. Money raised from the Polar Plunge will benefit more than 300 athletes in Special Olympics activities in Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, and Carroll counties.

Participants can register for the in-person event at Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City. Those wanting to participate can join a group of friends to form a plunge team. Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of $50 to receive the official 2021 Polar Plunge T-shirt and bragging rights for being the coolest person in Northwest Tennessee. The more money raised means more prizes and incentives. Those wanting to take the plunge can go to polarplungetn.com and click Union City, to register for the in-person or the at-home plunge options. Social-distancing measures will be in place as participants and friends are asked to wear a mask and remain at least six feet apart when at the plunge site.

Aloha Pools and Spas will be giving away two huge prizes. One prize is an 18-feet above ground pool. A second prize is a Tristar plug-and-play hot tub with startup chemicals and steps. Each prize is valued at $3,599. In order to be eligible for these two prizes, the participant must plunge at Aloha Pools and Spas on February 13, be 18 years of age or older and be a homeowner. There will be drawings for other prizes, such as gift cards to local restaurants as well.

In addition to the Polar Plunge event, Special Olympics is excited to announce a new at-home virtual plunge this year. The at-home challenge can consist of popping a balloon of icy cold water on the participant’s head, cold water gun fights, water balloon fights, using a kiddie pool, or even a slip and slide. The possibilities are endless. At-home plungers are encouraged to take videos of their activities and share them on social media with the hashtags #bebold #becold.

Those who can’t make it to the plunge can still donate at polarplungetn.com. Click Union City and then donate.

The mission of Special Olympics of Upper West Tennessee is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The experience gives participants continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community. Full participation is granted to every athlete regardless of his or her economic circumstances. The ultimate goal of Special Olympics is to help persons with intellectual disabilities participate as productive and respected members of society at large by offering them a fair opportunity to develop and demonstrate their skills and talents through sports training and competition.