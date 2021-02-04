Estelee Adams 1927 – 2021 By Editor | February 4, 2021 | 0 Graveside service for Estelee Adams, 93, was held Tuesday, February 2 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sharon. Mrs. Adams was survived by daughter, Vicki White of Martin. Williams Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bobby Joe Klutts 1938 – 2021 February 4, 2021 | No Comments » David Vowell 1950 – 2021 February 4, 2021 | No Comments » Mary Ann Latta Robertson 1937 – 2021 February 4, 2021 | No Comments » Chance Lee Black 1994 – 2021 February 4, 2021 | No Comments » Zackary Paul Grooms 1995 – 2021 February 4, 2021 | No Comments »