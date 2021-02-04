David Vowell 1950 – 2021 By Editor | February 4, 2021 | 0 Funeral services for David Morris Vowell, 70, of Martin are incomplete at this time. Mr. Vowell is survived by his wife, Carla Cheatham Vowell. He served in the Tennessee National Guard. Murphy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bobby Joe Klutts 1938 – 2021 February 4, 2021 | No Comments » Mary Ann Latta Robertson 1937 – 2021 February 4, 2021 | No Comments » Chance Lee Black 1994 – 2021 February 4, 2021 | No Comments » Estelee Adams 1927 – 2021 February 4, 2021 | No Comments » Zackary Paul Grooms 1995 – 2021 February 4, 2021 | No Comments »