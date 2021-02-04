Couple to Celebrate 75 Years of Marriage

SHARON (February 11) – Junior and Sylvia Simmons grew up on Tennessee farms during the Great Depression.

Junior Simmons grew up in Weakley County, near Como, while Sylvia Elinor grew up in Christmasville in Carroll County. Sylvia Elinor is the daughter of the late Alton and Ovie Dunn Elinor. Junior is the son of the late Robert Roy and Iva Dell Hedge Simmons.

Shortly after the couple married on February 11, 1946, in Corinth, Mississippi, Junior served in the United States Army in Occupied Japan until his discharge in January 1947. He and Sylvia moved back to the house where Junior was born and started a family and a farm.

In 1958, they bought a farm in the New Salem community near Sharon. Junior and Sylvia are always active in their church and community. Their lives revolve around their faith, their family, friends and farming. Junior gets out to do something around the farm almost every day. Sylvia still takes care of their home. They hardly ever miss a service at Corinth Baptist Church. They have worked hard, but they have truly been blessed.

The couple has four children – Eddie (Peggy) Simmons of Sharon; Gail (Sam) Darnell of Dresden; Nancy (Mike) Scott of Tiptonville and Diana (Dathan) Arant of Dresden.

Junior and Sylvia are grandparents to nine grandchildren – Eric Simmons, Samantha Darnell Ray, Katie Simmons Graves, Dustin Arant, Lance Darnell, Daniel Arant, John Scott, David Scott and Charles Scott. They have 11 great-grandchildren.

On February 11, 2021, the couple will celebrate 75 years of marriage. All friends and family are welcome to send anniversary wishes or share memories via cards, letters or phone calls. Their names are listed in the phone book. No celebration event is planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact Gail Darnell by email at gaildarnell@hotmail.com or call 731-514-9451.