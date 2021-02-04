Bethel Cheer Squad Captures UPIKE Virtual Cheer Meet

McKENZIE (January 31) – The Bethel Cheer squad got its 2021 season off to a great start taking first place in the UPIKE Virtual Cheer Meet Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats were in competition with fellow Mid-South Conference schools, Pikeville and Martin Methodist. UPIKE served as the host school with each team competing in their video upload from their own home arena.

Bethel Cheer Squad Coach Leigh Carr commented, “Today was an extremely exciting day for Bethel Competition Cheer. We were able to capture the first-place spot not once, but twice. These kids have worked so hard, especially during these strange COVID-19 times. Their hard work has really paid off and we are so proud of them. Now we look to get ready for the Tiger Invitational set for Sunday, February 7. We hope to give an even bigger performance. The victory marks Bethel’s first ever in NAIA and MSC Cheer competition.”

Catch the warm-ups, practice and all the flavor of the entire day, along with the performances, at https://youtu.be/nAZMGup85Ls and https://youtu.be/YZHA8z_o1WQ.