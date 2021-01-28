WestStar to Host Annual Working Women’s Conference

BY SARAH KNAPP

UT Martin University Relations

MARTIN (January 26) – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s WestStar Leadership Program will host the 23rd annual Working Women’s Conference virtually from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Friday, February 12. The deadline to register is Monday, February 8, and the cost to attend is $10 per person.

The 2021 Working Women’s Conference is themed “Take Heart – We’re All Connected” and focuses on how to maintain a sense of community amid the pandemic and political turmoil. The conference will feature sessions such as, “Women’s Rights – Connected by Commonality,” “Connected in Spite of Chaos” and “Loving and Supporting Each Other.”

Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee Department of Health commissioner, will give the keynote address titled, “Connected at the Core.” Additional conference speakers include Jacque Hillman, senior partner of HillHelen Group Publishers; Carly Unger Herrin, of Paducah Dermatology Martin Clinic; Jodi Burgess, of Levy Dermatology; Cindy Hawkins, of Cindy’s Skin Clinic; Wanda Castellaw, military wife of United States Marine Corps retired Lt. Gen. John “Glad” Castellaw; Civil Miller Watkins, class of 2019 WestStar alumnus; Stephanie Spencer, enneagram coach of Beyond Your Number; Dr. Teresa Collard, UT Martin professor of communications and Dr. Lisa LeBleu, UT Martin professor of family and consumer sciences.

To register for the 2021 Working Women’s Conference, visit utm.edu/weststar and select the “Conferences & Events” tab. Click the “Take Heart – We’re All Connected” conference registration to secure a virtual seat at the event. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent to the provided email.

For more information about the conference or the WestStar Leadership Program, contact Jordan Gardner, conference coordinator, at 731-881-7298.