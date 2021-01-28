Tennessee National Guard Returns from Supporting Presidential Inauguration

NASHVILLE (January 22) – More than 750 soldiers and airmen with the Tennessee National Guard returned home from supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. throughout the afternoon of January 22, 2021.

These Tennesseans were a part of a 25,000-member National Guard task force providing security, logistics, communications and traffic control in our Nation’s capital beginning last week.

Soldiers and airmen from Middle Tennessee returned to Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on various flights between noon and 7 p.m. Soldiers and Airmen deployed from East Tennessee returned to Tennessee by way of ground transportation and arrived at their local armories between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Tennessee Army National Guard provided more than 700 soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, headquartered in Knoxville; the 194th Engineer Brigade, headquartered in Jackson and the 230th Sustainment Brigade, headquartered in Chattanooga. They assisted civil law enforcement and first responders with crowd management and security for the event.

In addition to the soldiers providing support, roughly 50 airmen with the Tennessee Air National Guard supported the inauguration with logistical, communications, food service and religious support. The airmen are from Nashville’s 118th Wing, and Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing and 119th Cyber Operations Squadron. These soldiers and airmen were transported via Tennessee Air National Guard aircraft from Memphis’s 164th Airlift Wing and Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing.

“Our soldiers and airmen have once again responded to our state and nation’s call and getting them back home is a special day for us,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “I’m proud to report they accomplished all missions assigned with the utmost professionalism and efficiency. This is a result of training and leadership down to the lowest level. I want to thank the families and employers for their unbelievable support in allowing these great Americans to serve. These young men and women wearing the uniform represents everything that is good about America; selfless service,” Holmes added.