Stubbs Named Vice President of Development at Bethel

McKENZIE (January 23) – Bethel University recently announced Michelle Stubbs has been named Vice President of Development. She brings to Bethel more than 30 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations throughout the Midsouth. Stubbs’ first day on the McKenzie campus was January 6.

“We are so honored to have Michelle Stubbs joining our team as our new Vice President of Development,” said President Dr. Walter Butler. “She brings a wealth of experience and leadership in this field. Michelle is excited to begin meeting our alumni and friends and learn more about Bethel University’s rich history,” Butler added.

Stubbs has consulted for numerous nonprofit organizations and has led development efforts for

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Harding Academy and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, among others. Most recently, Stubbs served as the Director of Development for the College of Nursing at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and has presented at multiple conferences on the local and national level.

“I am excited by the opportunity to work in a faith-based environment where students are challenged to grow and become who they are meant to be,” Stubbs said. “There is so much joy here at Bethel. I am eager to share that with others and to plant seeds of opportunity where our students and programs can grow through giving,” she added.

Stubbs is a Jackson native but has spent the majority of her career in Memphis. She received her Bachelor of Science in Communication from Freed-Hardeman University. She and her husband, Doug, have two daughters, Callie and Olivia.