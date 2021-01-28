State Rep. Tandy Darby Appointed Deputy Whip

NASHVILLE (January 21) — House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett of Goodlettsville, has named State Rep. Tandy Darby of Greenfield, to fill one of seven Deputy Whip positions within the Tennessee House Republican Caucus of the 112th Tennessee General Assembly.

“Tandy Darby is already standing out to be one of the leaders of our distinguished class of freshman Republican lawmakers,” said Garrett. “His efforts will support our fight to uphold our Tennessee values, I appreciate his willingness to serve in this capacity.”

As Deputy Whip, Darby will assist in counting votes, as well as communicating with members about the Republican supermajority’s position on issues or important legislative initiatives. He will support Garrett, who is the fourth-ranking officer of the House Republican Caucus.

“I am honored that Representative Garrett has asked me to serve in this leadership position,” said Darby. “I am thankful to the citizens of House District 76 for allowing me the privilege of serving them in the Tennessee General Assembly.”

Darby joins newly-named Deputy Whips Rebecca Alexander of Jonesborough; John Gillespie of Memphis; Timothy Hicks of Gray; Eddie Mannis of Knoxville; Lowell Russell of Vonore and Todd Warner andChapel Hill.

Darby lives in Greenfield and serves the 76th House District in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes Weakley, and part of Obion and Carroll counties. Darby serves on the Agriculture & Natural Resources, Calendar & Rules, and Education Administration Committees. He also serves on the Agriculture & Natural Resources and Higher Education Subcommittees.