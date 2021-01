Mr. Richard A. Tucker, 82, died Thursday, January 21, at his residence in Ledbetter, Kentucky.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, January 26, at Sunset Cemetery, Dresden, with Masonic Services.

Mr. Tucker was preceded in death by his wife, Juliann Tucker; his parents, Alphis J. Tucker and Jannie Goodgine.

Murphy Funeral Home was in charge of the final arrangements.