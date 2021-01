Mattie Monema Harding Hawks, 89, of Sharon, TN, died Thursday, January 21, at Weakley County Nursing and Rehab Center in Dresden.

Funeral services were Sunday, January 24, at Murphy Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hawks is survived by two sons, David (Katana) Hawks of Martin and Doug (Shana Doughty) Hawks of Sharon.

Murphy Funeral Home was in charge of the final arrangements.