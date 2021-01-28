Local Students Earn Degrees from UT Martin

MARTIN (January 22) – Several Weakley County residents were among students receiving degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement held November 21, 2020. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Martin hosted three in-person commencements to promote safety for graduates and their families while recognizing the class of 2020’s accomplishments. Spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates were invited to participate in the in-person ceremonies and were recognized virtually if not in attendance. Each commencement was livestreamed via Facebook Live and YouTube for those unable to attend.

The students receiving undergraduate degrees were:

Dresden – Jordan Andrew Bell; Tyler Reed Branscum; Ashlee Lauren Garner; Jennifer Lynn Grant; Joshua A. Grant; Megan LeeAnn Grant; Hayden B. Nanney; Olivia Dianne Reagan; Madison Elvonia Riggs; Brooklyn Hope Snider.

Gleason – Heidi Elizabeth James; Austin Michael Shafer.

Greenfield – Andy Forsythe; William James Harrison; Casey Ruth Langley; Morgan Elizabeth Simmons; Mandolyn Jane Southerland.

Martin – Anna Denise Barnes; Buskin R. Barnes; Kimberly D. Barnett Sledd; Guy Easton Brawley; Boone L. Brown; Kyle Ray Carter; Kaitlyn M. Harrelson; Jake Allen Hollows; Tom Eric Jehnzen; Jonathan David Kirkland; Anna Paige Kiser; Katherine Aileen Lopez; Kayla Star McDowell; Taylor James Adams Pannell; Kristen Emily Parsley; Jaleeah P. Royster; John L. Vincent; Zakary C. Wagenmaker; Caleb D. Williamson; Dilu Wu; Yuxin Zhang.

Sharon – William Bailey Erwin; Jordan Rae Fischer.

The students receiving graduate degrees were:

Dresden – Sarah Alyssa Bynum; Boyd J. Erwin.

Greenfield – Dakota Betts.

Martin – Martha M. Barnett; Matthew Daniel Borden; Elizabeth R. Bukeavich; Anne C. Holloway; Benjamin P. Jones; Ryan S. Martin; Rachel Alise McCollough; Benjamin M. Ort; Shannon M. Perry; Trevor Harte Smith; Tammy Jo Stanford; Audrey S. Waterfield; Chad R. Worley.

Sharon – Mykaela Scot Waterfield.

UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of four primary UT campuses, and UT Martin regional centers are located in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville. For more information, visit utm.edu.