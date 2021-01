James Roy Blevins, 52, of Dresden, died at his home on January 11. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 29, at Bowlin Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m.

James was born May 26, 1968 to the late Earnest and Joyce Nolan Blevins in Lorain, OH.

Bowlin Funeral Home was in charge of the final arrangements.