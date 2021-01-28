Injuries Reported in Dresden Crash

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (January 26) — Two accident victims were transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin on Monday, January 25, after their vehicles collided during a heavy downpour.

At approximately 6:54 a.m., the Weakley County 911 Office was notified of an accident on Highway 22 at the intersection of Swanson Drive, adjacent to the National Guard Armory.

According to Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker, the crash involved a White 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by John T. Kyle, 27, of Orchard Street in Gleason, and a Silver 2004 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Charles P. Nelson, 57, of East Locust Street in Dresden.

Chief Crocker states Kyle was westbound on Highway 22 headed toward Dresden, when he attempted to turn left onto Swanson Drive on his way to work at Champion Homes. The crash occurred when Kyle pulled out in front of Nelson’s vehicle, which was traveling east on Highway 22 on the way to Gleason.

Fortunately, the drivers were not trapped inside their vehicles.

Both drivers were transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin. Kyle, who appeared to have a broken leg, went by a privately-owned vehicle; and Nelson was transported by the Weakley County Ambulance Service.

Weakley County EMS, Dresden Fire Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Dresden Police Department, and Weakley County Sheriff’s Department personnel, who worked the scene of the accident in the pouring rain, got drenched.

“That just goes with the job,” Chief Crocker said.

The damaged vehicles were towed from the scene and the debris from the wreck was cleared from the roadway by 8 a.m.