Gregory New TSU Extension Agent in County

WEAKLEY COUNTY (January 20) – Will Gregory is the new Tennessee State University Extension agent in Weakley County. His duties will be equally divided between 4-H Youth Development and adult agriculture focusing on livestock production. He is a native of Cross Plains, Tennessee, in Robertson County, where he was active in FFA and vocational agriculture classes.

Gregory was interested in following his father’s footsteps as an agricultural educator, which led him to UT Martin. There, he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Education in May of 2020. He enjoyed living in Weakley County and is very excited to become a resident and work with the people here.

Gregory was very active in collegiate FFA and collegiate 4-H. He also interned at the Church of Christ Student Center in Martin.

Gregory has always been very passionate about agriculture, having grown up on the family farm raising Suffolk sheep. He said he “believes that agriculture connects us to the earth and we have an opportunity to learn where our food, clothing and shelter actually comes from.”

Gregory says that he wants to continue that educational opportunity for the current and upcoming generations of farmers and friends of agriculture.