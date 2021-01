Mr. Dewey James Davis, 98, died Tuesday, January 19, at Jackson Madison County Hospital.

Graveside service will be Friday, January 29, at 1 p.m. in Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Family and friends may assemble in the cemetery at 12:45.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in WWII.

He is survived by his son, Jerry Davis of Martin.

Murphy Funeral Home was in charge of the final arrangements.