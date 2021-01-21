Weakley County Reconciliation Project Applies for Non-Profit Status

WEAKLEY COUNTY (January 18) – Members of the Weakley County Reconciliation Project (WCRP) said they are proud to announce the group’s application with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to become a public charity with tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code.

While not yet official, the newly-elected board expects the application to be accepted in the upcoming months. Once granted, all donations made as of January 1, 2021, will be fully tax deductible; please contact WCRP about donations made in 2020. This will also make WCRP eligible to apply for grants, which will further broaden its access to resources and strengthen its ability to serve the Weakley County community.

“Applying for 501(c)(3c) status is a major milestone for WCRP and it’s fitting to announce it on MLK Day,” said board member and co-founder Ryan Trump. “This opens so many doors for us to expand fundraising activities and fully realize our goal of bringing the community together through open and honest discussions around race. WCRP has come such a long way since we first gathered at the Weldon Public Library two years ago,” Trump added.

The Weakley County Reconciliation Project (WCRP) is a diverse, non-partisan group of Weakley County community members seeking to engage with the community and other organizations in an open dialogue on matters of race, racism and social injustice in Weakley County. For more information, visit the Weakley County Reconciliation Project Facebook page or contact the group via email at weakleyreconciliation@gmail.com.