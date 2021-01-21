‘Do You Wanna Build a Snowman’ Event Underway

JACK FROST ON THE SQUARE – Janna Bizzle of Cash Express in Dresden puts the finishing touches on the snowman sponsored by her business Friday. The snowman build is part of the “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman” family-themed campaign to bring a winter-themed activity to downtown Dresden. City of Dresden Community Engagement Director Priscilla Price said nine snowmen are on display on the lawn of the Weakley County Courthouse and four downtown businesses took part in the event with Jack Frost-themed window displays. Price encouraged families to take a tour, photos and spend some time outdoors checking out the creative pieces of art. Snowmen will be on display through February 28.