Center Point Merges with Alexander Thompson Arnold

UNION CITY (January 11) – Accounting firm Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC (ATA) recently announced an acquisition of Center Point Business Solutions. Center Point became a full-service Professional Employer Organization (PEO), known as ATA Employment Solutions (ATAES), effective January 1, 2021.

“We are excited for Center Point to join our family of firms,” said ATA managing partner, John Whybrew. “This acquisition will provide a number of additional benefits to both companies and their respective client bases,” he added.

Center Point Business Solutions offers services such as human resources management, payroll management, retirement planning, unemployment management, human resources strategy, employee health insurance planning, workers’ compensation, and recruiting and hiring aid. Custom training programs have also become a large piece of their service offering.

“Our company provides a streamlined approach to handling human resources management that takes time away from focusing on your business,” said Al Oliver, owner of Center Point. “We look forward to sharing and expanding our services with this merger,” he added.