William Robert McDougle Jr. 1977 – 2020

William Robert McDougle Jr,. 43, of Dresden died December 22, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services were held Monday, December 28, in the Lighthouse Apostolic Church located in Greenfield.

William Robert McDougle Jr. was born October 20, 1977 in Decatur, AL., to the late William Robert McDougle Sr. and Mary Magdalynen Parker McDougle. He is survived by his wife, Kandi McDougle of Dresden.

Bowlin Funeral Home was in charge of the final arrangements.